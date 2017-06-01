WXIA
Close

It's back! April's giraffe cam returns

WXIA Breaking News 2

Phillip Kish , WXIA 4:26 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

Fans of April the Giraffe, Oliver, and their new calf, Tajiri, will once again be able to check in live on the family's interactions more than just a couple times a week.

Animal Adventure Park announced Thursday afternoon that it would be expanding their live camera coverage to Sunday through Friday from 4-8 pm (Eastern) each day. 

More than 1.2 million people watched April give birth live on Saturday, April 15. The event wrapped up weeks of anticipation as people all across the country followed April and Oliver's every move.

After the birth, the Harpursville, N.Y., park reduced the camera to just one day a week.

The park will also be going live on Tuesday and Thursdays at noon (Eastern) for the next four months to feature more of the animals. 

RELATED | Giraffe birth: Missed April's big moment? Watch it here.

 

Other baby giraffes:

PHOTOS: Houston Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

And: Dobby | Denver Zoo's baby giraffe

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

April update: Here's when the giraffe cam will be taken down

WXIA

What's April's baby's name? It could be one of these

WXIA

Why watching 'April' was healthy for obsessed fans

WXIA

April the giraffe's live stream will be taken down; here is why

WXIA

Giraffe birth: Missed April's big moment? Watch it here.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories