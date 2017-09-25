Jane Doe | Police need help identifying woman killed in the street

Atlanta police need help identifying woman killed

ATLANTA - A person found shot to death on an Atlanta street last week has not been identified. Atlanta police are asking for the public's help learning the identity of a woman who was found dead on Hortense Place in Northwest Atlanta on Thursday Sept. 21.

Police describe her as being "16 to 22-year-old, with short-straight hair, medium to heavy build, 5’00 to 5’05” in height and weighing approximately 120-160 Lbs."

When she was found, the woman was wearing black nylon Adidas warm up jacket, blue and white striped shirt, black denim jeans, white multi colored socks and pink flip flops. She also has multiple linear scars on her left thigh and a scar on her left ankle, according to police.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

