Who is she? New sketch released of woman found dead in street

ATLANTA - Police are still seeking to identify a woman found dead on an Atlanta street last week.

Authorities said the woman had been shot multiple times when she was found on Hortense Place on Sept. 21.

On Thursday, Atlanta police released a new image of the woman. It is a facial reconstruction completed by a NCMEC Forensic Artist.

Police describe her as being "16 to 22-year-old, with short-straight hair, medium to heavy build, 5’00 to 5’05” in height and weighing approximately 120-160 Lbs."

When she was found, the woman was wearing black nylon Adidas warm up jacket, blue and white striped shirt, black denim jeans, white multi colored socks and pink flip flops. She also has multiple linear scars on her left thigh and a scar on her left ankle, according to police.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

