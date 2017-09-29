Police identify woman found shot in an Atlanta street

WXIA
September 29, 2017

ATLANTA -- Police have identified a woman found dead in an Atlanta street more than one week ago.

The identify of the woman had been a mystery since she was found in the middle of Hortense Place around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 21. It appeared that she had been shot "multiple times" a few hours before she was found.

On Friday -- a day after police released a new image of the woman -- Atlanta police said that the woman's family had seen news reports and provided police with her identity. Police said she was 17-year-old Dennetta Franks, of Carrollton, Ga. She had been reported missing to Columbus Police on Sept. 9. 

Police are continuing to search for suspects in Franks' death.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477. 

