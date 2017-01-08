January 8 Weather Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Airport shooting suspect could face death
-
Cheryl reads funny tweets.
-
A white Christmas is two weeks late in Blue Ridge
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Evening Weather for Jan. 7, 2017
-
At least 5 killed in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooing
-
Judge surprised her video went viral
-
Black ice causing crashes on metro interstates
-
First wave of precip moving in
-
Pedestrian struck on Hwy 138
More Stories
-
LIVE: Extended winter coverage 2017Jan. 8, 2017, 5:55 a.m.
-
Birthday cruise turns tragic: Marietta couple caught…Jan. 8, 2017, 12:25 a.m.
-
From the airports to the yards, Winter Storm 2017…Jan. 8, 2017, 2:20 a.m.