Jason Lockhart suffers nosebleed after coughing; doctors continue to monitor

According to an updated post from Jason Lockhart's sister, Sydney, the former Braves player's son suffered a nose bleed after coughing Monday morning.

In the post, his sister raised excitement over his progress with physical therapy and that he was able to eat once again. Also, a recent visit from other family members "brought some much needed smiles and laughter".

However, while eating breakfast with his mother and father this morning, Lockhart coughed and the pressure within in his nose may have caused the clotting in his nose to come loose and caused his nose to bleed once more, according to his doctors.

They plan to watch him closely throughout the day and intend to give him a nasal clotting spray in hopes that it will stop the bleeding.

Lockhart is unable to eat or drink anything for 24 hours.

Jason Lockhart was playing in a baseball tournament in South Carolina when a baseball hit him in the face back in June.

He went to the hospital for what they thought was simply a broken nose but only to find out a week later that it was something far more serious than that.

A CT scan revealed there was a fracture inside of his nose and he had a laceration on an artery. Lockhart has had to undergo five surgeries and was sedated in order to help him heal faster and with no pain.

The 15-year-old was able to regain consciousness on June 29, Thursday evening. His family said that although he is awake, he has had to deal with tremors that leave him feeling exhausted. The family is remaining "remaining hopeful" and Lockhart's sister, who has been providing updates on her brother's condition via Facebook, thanked everyone for their continued prays: "They are working!!"

