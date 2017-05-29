John Legend donates $5,000 to Seattle student lunch debt campaign

Singer/Songwriter John Legend speaks onstage during the 4th Annual Town & Country Philanthropy Summit at Hearst Tower on May 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country) (Photo: Bryan Bedder, 2017 Getty Images)

Singer John Legend donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe account aimed at wiping out student lunch debt in Seattle schools this year.

The Seattle Times reports the fundraiser organizer, Jeff Lew, received an email notification that someone named John Stephens donated $5,000. Lew looked up John Stephens on Google and found out that it was John Legend's birth name.

Lew reached out to Legend to confirm it was actually him who made the donation.

Lew has already surpassed his $21,000 goal and the campaign is now over $34,000.

Legend's wife, model Chrissy Teigen, grew up in Snohomish.





