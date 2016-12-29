Jonesboro hotel condemned, deemed 'imminent danger to human life'

JONESBORO, Ga. -- A Clayton County hotel is in such bad shape that it has been deemed an “imminent danger to human life,” according to officials.

A joint inspection by several health and county agencies on Dec. 29 found that the Hotel Magnolia on Old Dixie Highway in Jonesboro had at least 20 serious violations. During the inspection, officials found mold, electrical hazards, plumbing issues and several other problems with the facility.

A full list of violations includes:

Handrails and guardrails

Interior surfaces

Stairways, decks, porches and balconies

Outside storage of waste material, rubbish, trash and garbage

Trash, rubbish and garbage on the property

Exterior walls

Roofs and drainage

Glazing glass

Imminent danger

Prohibited occupancy

Placard removal

Plumbing

Structural

Electrical

Mold

Exposed wiring

Exit signs non-functional

Gas containers not stored properly

Access to utilities blocked

As a result, the Code Official of Clayton County condemned the property.

At the time of the inspection, three dozen rooms were occupied by guests. Officials ordered those guests be evacuated from the building immediately, where they were provided transportation to other accommodations.

Clayton County officials said Hotel Magnolia management fully cooperated and provided prorated refunds to guests who were displaced.

(© 2016 WXIA)