Josh and Anna Duggar expecting child, two years after sex-abuse scandal

Two years after a sex-abuse scandal rocked their marriage, Josh and Anna Duggar are expecting their fifth child.

The couple — famous for appearing on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting — announced on their family website that a baby boy is on the way.

"For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family," wrote the couple. "As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"

Those "ashes" they referred to would be the 2015 revelation that Josh Duggar molested young girls when he was a teenager, and then that he was unfaithful to his wife, Anna, 28.

After that scandal, which caused TLC to drop 19 Kids and Josh to resign from his lobbying position on the conservative Family Research Council, the Duggars' eldest son, now 29, checked himself into a faith-based rehab center, was released and began marriage counseling in 2016.

He's kept a relatively low profile since then, with just a few social media post on the Duggar Facebook page, including one for his birthday on March 3. The post read, "We pray that you diligently follow and serve the Lord with your whole heart all the days of your life and that this year is a wonderful year for you and your family."

