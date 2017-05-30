Jury: Woman guilty of killing husband, staging murder scene

Pamela Ballin

December 29, 2009: Pamela Ballin called 911 and told dispatchers that burglars were in her home.

She said she was hiding in the closet of her upstairs bedroom and could hear her husband and unknown voices downstairs.

When police arrived, they found Derrick Ballin bloodied and barely conscious near the front door. He had been beaten in the head almost a dozen times with a statue. Derrick Ballin later died.

As police investigated, they learned that details of Pamela Ballin's story didn't match up. Where there some furniture was in disarray, authorities said they found no sign of forced entry or any evidence of intruders.

A crime scene reconstruction expert said that various elements of the scene were purposely staged and that the crime couldn't have happened the way Pamela Ballin described it.

After an investigation, Pamela Ballin was arrested and charged with murder.

Prosecutors believed she killed her husband to collect on two life insurance policies that totaled $1.2 million.

In 2014, a jury convicted Ballin on the murder charged. However, after her defense challenged the testimony of a state expert, Ballin was granted a new trial.

On Friday, another jury once again returned guilty verdicts against Ballin.

Ballin, 56, will be sentenced at a later date by DeKalb County Superior Judge Gail Flake.

