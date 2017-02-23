'Just a blow dryer can change her look' | Mom searches for missing daughter

DUMFRIES, VA (WUSA9) - The family of a missing 15-year-old from Prince William County plead for her to come home after the FBI released the identity of the person she is believed to traveling with on Wednesday.

Makayla "Kayla" Phyllis Mattei, 15, was last seen on Friday, Feb. 17th when she left for school. Police now say she may be traveling with Meiti Metsla, who is an Estonian National.

Makayla's mother reported her missing after she did not show up for school on Feb. 17th at Forest Park High School. Makayla hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Makayla's family is concerned for her health. She has diabetes and needs insulin injections. Her mother said when her daughter left home she had medication with her, but she might not use it properly and she does not have a phone.

Her mother posted several pictures on Facebook saying her daughter could change the look of her hair drastically using just a blow dryer.

This is the first time Makayla has ever left home. Her mother is afraid the teen did it because of someone she met on the internet. A few months ago, Makayla's mother noticed her daughter talking to someone through social media.

It is unclear at this time if Metsla is the man Mckayla may have been communicating with online.

Makayla was last seen wearing jeans, a pink hoodie, and carrying a dark book bag with the words Georgia State University on the front pocket.

Anyone with information regarding this individual is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or www.tips.fbi.gov , the Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. Tips can remain anonymous.

