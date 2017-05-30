Kathy Griffin 'beheads' Trump in photo many call 'unacceptable,' 'tasteless'

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 05: Comedian Kathy Griffin speaks onstage during the 24th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on May 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS) (Photo: Emma McIntyre, 2017 Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin, who has never been shy about provoking people with her comedy, has really done it this time: She had herself photographed holding a mock "decapitated" head of Donald Trump.

Griffin's many critics, on the right and the left, responded with outraged tweets mentioning these sorts of sentiments: She's "pure evil!" She's a "dumb idiot!" She's "not funny!"

But what was the point of her photo shoot with Tyler Shields, a self-described artist photographer famous for edgy imagery? He posted a YouTube video of his shoot with Griffin, in which she declines to explain much about what they're doing or why they're doing it.

In it, Griffin, wearing a blue dress, is shown holding up a "head," streaked with what appears to be blood, of President Trump by the hair. At one point, she drops it. At another point, she jokes to Shields that they're going to have to run away to Mexico after the images go public.

"I won't give away what we're doing but Tyler and I are not afraid to do images that make noise," she says in the video clip, in which she praises Shields for making her look like she's 15. (She's 56.) "But first I'm an artist. But it's good lighting."

Friend text me this "I hear Tijuana is beautiful this time of year."https://t.co/JsP1paLxjB — Tyler Shields (@tylershields) May 30, 2017

The images were published by TMZ on Tuesday, ahead of the official release.

Representatives for Griffin did not return emails from USA TODAY seeking comment.

However, Griffin tweeted that she does not condone violence and was merely "mocking the Mocker in Chief."

On Twitter, the blowback against her was immediate and excoriating. President Trump did not respond but his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, did, tweeting: "Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?"

Chelsea Clinton was just as disgusted, tweeting: "This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president."

Many tweets urged people to denounce Griffin to CNN's advertisers (Griffin co-hosts the annual New Year's Eve broadcast with CNN's Anderson Cooper) and demanded the news network disavow her.

