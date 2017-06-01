Kelly to interview Putin on new 'Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly'

Megyn Kelly in St. Petersburg, Russia (NBC News) (Photo: WXIA)

Megyn Kelly, the newest NBC News host kicks off her new show, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly this weekend with an exclusive, one-on-one sit-down interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly is in Russia to moderate the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The former Fox News Channel anchor made her first NBC News appearance Thursday morning on Today, discussing the interview with anchors Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie.

On Thursday, Putin praised President Donald Trump as a 'straightforward' and 'frank person' who looks at issues with a 'fresh set of eyes.'

Speaking to foreign reporters ahead of Thursday's economic forum, the Russian leader denied the Russian state had ever engaged in election hacking, but conceded it is theoretically possible some individual 'patriotic' Russians could have mounted some cyberattacks.

On her nightly Fox News Channel program, Kelly would interview several people for a few minutes at a time, but her new NBC News Sunday night program, which airs opposite CBS's long-running 60 Minutes will feature more in-depth interviews that will require greater preparation and time for her to know her subject better.

“Fortunately, it’s not brain surgery,” Kelly said in an Associated Press interview. “No one’s going to die if I don’t get it perfectly on the first try. But I’m enjoying this. It’s nice, after 12 years in the business, to be learning a new skill.”

Brass at NBC News said they are happy with her transition. NBC News senior executive producer David Corvo and Dateline NBC executive producer Elizabeth Cole are working with Kelly to build the new Sunday night franchise. Corvo has had oversight of newsmagazine programs at NBC since the mid-90s.

While Dateline NBC is more focused on true crime stories these days, Sunday Night is more broadly focused, and will include stories from a variety of contributors, including Cynthia McFadden, Harry Smith, Kate Snow, Keith Morrison and Josh Mankiewicz.

Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly marks the first part of Kelly's shift into the NBC News family. The second part comes this fall when she debuts a daily 9 am news-talk program.

© 2017 WXIA-TV