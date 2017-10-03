Kennesaw State fraternity investigated for student misconduct

Members of a fraternity are being investigated for possibly violating the student code of conduct at a suburban Atlanta university.



A statement from Kennesaw State University says the investigation involves the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. The statement does not release any details about what the members allegedly did.

“The safety of our students is our primary responsibility and we have no tolerance for any behavior which threatens the safety of our campus community,” said K.C. White, vice president for student affairs.





