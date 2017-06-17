Kennesaw State student, Alyssa Beasley, crowned Miss Georgia

(Photo: Courtesy of WMAZ)

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- A young woman from the southeastern corner of the state with ties to Kennesaw has officially been crowned Miss Georgia after a night of pageantry and competition in Columbus.

Alyssa Beasley was honored with the title Saturday evening while competing against women from all around the state.

A native of Brunswick, Ga., Beasley currently attends Kennesaw State University in Cobb County where she is pursuing a double major in Dance and Health Sciences/Physical Therapy.

A bio from the Miss Southeast Pageant website explains that a history of injuries related to her time as a gymnast and a dancer inspired her to pursue to two majors. She also opened her own business "The Collective" where dance activities are offered as well as physical therapy.

In addition to receiving the title in the 73rd annual crowning, the Telegraph newspaper in Macon reports that Beasley will also receive a $17,500 scholarship and compete in Miss America in Atlantic City later in the year.

Also in the pageant, Miss Conyers Cherry Blossom, Brook Doss, took first runner-up, Miss Atlanta, Paula Smith took second runner-up, Miss Cobb County, Chari Guzman, took third runner up and Miss International City, Sarah Deloach, took fourth runner-up.

