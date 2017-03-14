Kidnap victim describes weekend of terror

(WFLA) A Florida mother of five kidnapped over the weekend and held for two days by her estranged husband is describing her frightening ordeal.

"There were times I thought I was taking my last breath," Alisa Summers says.

Summers explained the terrifying two days she spent fighting to escape her estranged husband Trevor, who allegedly snuck into her home and kidnapped her.

"He told me he was going to take me and smuggle me out of the country and we were going to live. Or we were going to die together," she said.

She saw her first chance at freedom when they pulled into a Walgreen's parking lot Saturday night.

"I struggled with my hands tied behind my back, to get myself free from the seat belt and unlock the door and just take off running and screaming."

Trevor got to her first and shoved her back in her car. It was at that Walgreen's that an employee saw what was happening and recorded the tag number to send to authorities.





