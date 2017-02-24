Kindergartners walks out of NISD school, shows up at parents' front door

SAN ANTONIO - A northwest Bexar County couple received quite the scare when their five-year-old daughter walked out the front door of her elementary school Wednesday morning and no one knew.

Venancio Portalatin said he dropped his daughter off at Kay Franklin Elementary like he does every weekday.

He was startled, though, and full of questions when an hour or so later, his daughter and another kindergartner walked in his front door.

"Oh my God, shock, what are you doing home when you're supposed to be in school? And then realization hits in, how did you get here? You walked home? You did what?" said Portalatin.

It's a 20-minute walk from the school to the Portalatin's home.

"She's never walked home once on her own, so it's not something that was normal," said Portalatin.

A man who saw the girls down the street stopped them and made sure they made it to the house ok. "There was a guardian angel in this neighborhood," said Portalatin.

Northside officials said a substitute teacher let the Portalatin's daughter leave when she returned from the nurses office claiming the nurse sent her home.

"The nurse, after she saw the students, made an attempt to call the substitute to indicate the students were returning to class," said Barry Perez, spokesman for NISD. "Unfortunately, she didn't answer the phone for whatever reason."

The child's friend was allowed to escort her to the office but instead went home with her.

"For this to happen once, is one time too many and we want to make sure that doesn't happen again," said Perez.

Portalatin said the district responded quickly, but he wants other parents to use this as an opportunity to talk to their children.

"I'm sure a lot of parents feel the same way - oh, this is my child, they'd never do this - we thought the same thing until Wednesday when she did," said Portalatin.

Northside ISD said its responding by making sure all substitutes and employees are aware of proper procedures and protocols.

At this time, NISD said no one is being disciplined.

