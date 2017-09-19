Koala behind the wheel: Marsupial takes 10-mile ride in fender well

A koala has been rescued after being trapped in a car’s wheel well for a 10-mile journey in southern Australia.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive vehicle was unaware of the extra passenger until they arrived at their destination and heard some unusual cries.

“You think you’ve seen it all,” Jane Brister of Fauna Rescue said. “No, I’ve never seen anything like that and it’s absolutely incredible.”

After seeing the koala in the wheel well, the driver immediately called animal rescuers who removed the wheel and eventually extricated the frightened animal. The koala suffered superficial injuries and was covered in grease from under the car.

“It’s amazing and it’s a windy road,” Dave Juniper of the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service. “It’s downhill, so the car would’ve been lurching from side to side.”

“She was crying a little bit,” Brister said. “She was a little bit shaken, she was certainly in shock but I rushed her straight to the vet.”

The koala was dubbed Kelli after one the firefighters who rescued her.

“Kellli’s one of our fine station officers and she led the rescue crew that day, and she was quite excited to have such a good outcome,” Juniper said.

Rescue workers said it wasn’t unusual for koalas to seek shelter in unusual places. After being cleaned up and monitored for a week, she was released back into the bush on Saturday.

She subsequently bolted for the nearest tree.

“After everything she’s been through, she’s had so much stress and trauma, to see her just toddle off and up the tree,” Brister said. “And currently she’s found the biggest fork in the tree, she’s snuggled up, she’s fast asleep.”

