Teen killed in crash involving 4 KSU students

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Authorities say a 19-year-old Kennesaw State University student was killed in an early morning crash Friday on Interstate 75.

According to a Cobb County Police Department news release, a red 2003 Acura was traveling north on the I-75 northbound exit ramp toward Chastain Road when he lost control of the vehicle. Police said the car rolled onto its roof and collided with a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Colin Ruland, of Sugar Hill, Ga., was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle, Ethan Dowell, received minor injuries in the crash. Jordan Wormsby, 20, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Cole Kovarchik, 18, received minor injuries, police said.

Kennesaw State University released a statement late Friday confirming that all four involved in the crash were enrolled at the school. Ruland was a sophomore, majoring in business, according to the university. Grief counselors are available for KSU students, faculty and staff.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on it is asked to call police at 770-499-3987.

PHOTOS: 1 killed in I-75 crash

