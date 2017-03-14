Late freeze threatens Georgia's No.1 crop

(Photo: maxuser)

ATLANTA, Ga – Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner is worried about sub-freezing temperatures damaging the state’s No. 1 crop.

And he’s not talking about peaches.

“We are extremely concerned about what affect the freezing temperatures forecasted for overnight and Wednesday morning could have on our blueberry and peach crop,” said Commissioner Gary Black. “We have heard estimates as high as 60 percent of the rabbit-eye blueberries and even some portions of the highbush crop could be in harm’s way.”

Cold temperatures continued moving in Tuesday night, with many places in Georgia set to experience temperatures in the 20s. A freeze warning is in effect until 11am Wednesday.

Temperatures are only expected to rise into the mid 40s on Wednesday, and they are expected to drop again Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Highs are expected to be in the 50s by Thursday.

“Unfortunately, there is not much that can be done to help our farmers at this point other than pray for warmer weather,” Black said. “We will be joining several groups from all over south Georgia as they pray for the Lord to protect us from this potentially devastating late freeze.”

© 2017 WXIA-TV