Lawmakers consider ending Daylight Saving Time in Michigan

Retro black alarm clock on a wooden table on green background, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock, FabrikaCr)

LANSING, MICH. - One state lawmaker is wasting no time this new year trying to end Daylight Saving Time in Michigan.

The House Bill, introduced by state representatives Scott Dianda, John Chirkun, Sam Singh, Peter Pettalia, Tom Barrett and Robert Kosowski, would set Eastern Standard Time (EST) as the official time zone for the entire state of Michigan, therefore eliminating the observance of daylight saving time.

A similar measure was introduced two years ago, however was not successful.

Currently, most of Arizona and Hawaii do not observe daylight saving time -- while other states have considered ending daylight saving time, including Alaska, Missouri and Texas.

Daylight saving time starts on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.

