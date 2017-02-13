Lawsuit against Lance Armstrong cleared to move forward

NBC

A federal judge has cleared the way for the government’s lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages from Lance Armstrong.

The decision sets the nearly seven-year-old case on course for a jury trial.

The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by Armstrong’s former U.S. Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis, who could collect up to 25 percent.

The government joined the case in 2013 after Armstrong publicly admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France seven times. He was stripped of those titles and banned from competition.

Armstrong tried to get the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the team sponsorship was worth more to the postal service than the $32 million it paid from 2000 to 2004.

