Letters written in urine preserved from Nazi concentration camp

A small museum in Poland will receive and preserve historical letters found at a World War II concentration camp.

The letters, written by female prisoners using their urine, were discovered at Ravensbruck and contain information about medical experiments conducted on the prisoners.

The collection of the letters, gifted to the “Under the Clock” Martyr Museum in Lublin in eastern Poland, came from the family of one of its authors, Krystyna Czyz-Wilgat.

The letters were written using a thin linden stick. As a result of an acid reaction with the paper, the urine lost its color after a short time and became invisible.

By heating the letters up using an iron, the urine would brown, revealing the message again.

The messages list 74 women from Lublin who were subjected to Nazi medical experiments such as being injected with gangrene to test new drugs.

The letters, sent between 1943 and 1944, were written between the lines and in the margins of letters that prisoners wrote to their families, which were censored by guards.

