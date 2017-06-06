LEVI'S CALL | 14-year-old in extreme danger

IMAGE: Gordon County Sheriff's Department

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Gordon County Sheriff's Office have activated the Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl, named Skylee Miranda Aline Morgan.

She's a white female, 5-feet-5-inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds with blue eyes and long brown hair in a pony tail. Authorities say she was last seen at a Baymont Inn on I-75 northbound in Calhoun.

She's believed to be in a 2017 Blue Subaru Impreza, with Arizona tag number CAS-2410, being driven by 21-year-old Emily Paige Sherer. Sherer is 5-feet-4-inches tall, with blue eyes.

Authorities said they believe Skylee to be in extreme danger.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call 911 immediately or the Gordon County Sheriff's Office at 770-547-4392.

