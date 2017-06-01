LEVI'S CALL canceled for missing 5-month-old

UPDATE: The Levi's Call has been canceled. The child has been found.

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Authorities have activated a Levi's Call after a 5-month-old was reportedly abducted by a 19-year-old.

According to the Moultrie Police Department, 5-month-old Aamir Lamar Cody was taken by 19-year-old Daniel Yi Bauer around 3:00 p.m. Thursday evening. The two were last seen at the Pruitt Health nursing home at 2709 S. Main Street in Moultrie, located about 200 miles south of Atlanta. At this time, it's unclear of the relationship of the two.

Investigators believe Bauer is traveling with Cody in a 2009 Gray Nissan Sentra with Georgia tag RGI7538.

Bauer is described as a black male with brown eyes and short, black hair.

If anyone has any information on their location, they are asked to call the Moultrie Police Department at 229-616-7470 or the local authorities.

