Levi's Call initiated in statewide search for abducted infant

WALKER COUNTY - Ga. -- Authorities around the state are on the lookout after the reported abduction of a child from Walker County, Georgia.

The incident was reported late Thursday and involves 3-month-old Elizabeth Faith Turner. Authorities believe the child was taken by 36-year-old Douglas Steven Turner.

A national Amber Alert was later activated and also includes another child, 9-year-old Hanna Turner.

The abductor is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe he is driving a light blue 1991 Chevrolet Astro van with the Georgia tag RCY9381.

The vehicle has an orange pinstripe and an American flag symbol on the rear passenger window in the lower right corner. It also has a black tag on the front with the Chevrolet emblem.

Authorities have not yet released photos of the child or the suspected abductor.

Anyone with information is asked to call 706-638-1909.

