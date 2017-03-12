Life Time Fitness is hosting the "Ultimate Cycling Party" on March 25.

Life Time's new AMP CYCLE class features fun choreography and high-energy dance lights that pulse with the music in an open-air stadium.

It's designed for all experience levels, from beginners to experienced endorphin junkies.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Food is provided. There will also be a cash bar and optional workouts leading up to the 8 p.m. ride.

Here is the evening's schedule:

6:15pm - 7:00pm ALPHA (cross-fit inspired workout)

6:15pm - 7:00pm STRIKE (kickboxing and striking with weighted bar)

7:15pm - 8:00pm DANCE JAM (hip-hop inspired dance class with best dancers in Atlanta)

8:00pm - 8:50pm AMP CYCLE

9:00pm - 11:00pm AFTER PARTY

The party will also include shopping and sampling of some of Atlanta's hottest health products and will feature local artists.

Childcare is available for a fee for children ages 4-12, but they must be out of diapers.

Reservations to Nicole at NSpizzirri@lifetimefitness.com are required.

Dinner and snacks provided for children. They'll enjoy games and bounce houses.

Tickets for the festival are free.

Life Time Fitness is located at 6350 Courtside Dr NW in Norcross.

