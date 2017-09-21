WXIA
Lineman killed while working in Florida after Hurricane Irma

WTSP 1:22 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

Today, we’re remembering a worker killed while helping to restore power after Hurricane Irma ripped through Florida.

Scott Christopher Reid, Jr., 26, died Sunday in Ft. Lauderdale while working storm damage. 

He was born in Arcadia, Florida, and was an avid Gators fan, according to his obituary.  He enjoyed fishing, riding four-wheelers and having fun.  He also loved spending time with his family.

At this point, details of how he died are unavailable.

Thank you, Scott, and all of the line workers who helped get Florida and Georgia back to normal after Hurricane Irma.

