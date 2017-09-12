LIST | Major roads closed after trees fall

Irma blew through the metro area as a tropical storm leaving behind a trail of destruction and killing at least two people.
Heavy rain and wind took down numerous trees that fell on houses, cars and power lines. This morning, thousands of people are waking up without power.
Many schools are closed for Tuesday and as some return to work, many familiar roads are closed because of downed trees.
*We will update this list as more information becomes available.
DEKALB COUNTY
As of 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, 31 roads have been blocked or compromised.
- Brookhaven
FULTON COUNTY
- Sandy Springs - 10 major roads that roads. Click here for a full list.
- Hammond @ Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Hammond Dr @ GA400 North ramp
580 Hammond in/near Lorell Ter
Northside Dr @ Garamond Rd
Hammond Dr from 400 N to Concourse Pkwy
7285 Northgreen Dr
5510 Benton Woods
Johnson Ferry @ Riverside Dr
320 Landfall Rd
5400 Roswell Rd
Benton Woods Drive @ 5540 Windy Ridge Dr
46 West Belle Isle
Forrest Valley @ Highpoint
173 Mystic Place
125 Grantley Ct
2215 Spalding Dr
655 Fair Oaks Manner
Mt Vernon @ Redborn
5056 Greenpine Dr
Spalding Cir
6305 Long Island Dr
6582 Cherry Tree Ln
545 Forest Hills Dr
Riverside Dr @ Riverside Pkwy
S Trimble Rd @ Trimble Chase Ct
5260 Mt Vernon Pkwy
5164 Powers Ferry Rd
8940 Huntcliff Dr
Glenwood Dr @ Brackenwood Dr
65 Maryeanna Rd
6049 Heards Dr
5152 Powers Ferry Rd
Riverside Dr and Valley Rd
6215 Riverside Dr
1160 Windsor Pkwy
Spalding Dr and Nesbit Ferry Rd
7104 Duncourtney Dr
Lake Forrest Dr near Chevaux Ct
7764 Mt Vernon Rd
Riverside Dr and Heards Ferry Rd
Glenridge Dr & 285 EB (signal out)
230 Burdett Dr
65 River Park Dr
5667 Colton Dr
105 Bonnie Ln
45 River Park Dr
- Fairburn - Several roads closed due to downed trees and power lines
- Oakley Industrial Blvd at Fayetteville Rd
- W. Campbellton St. at Rivertown Rd.
- 6800 block of Virlyn B. Smith Rd.
- Hwy 92 near Valleybrook Dr.
- Johnson Rd. in front of Asbury Park subdivision
- Bay St. at Clay St.
- Gullatt Rd
GWINNETT COUNTY
This is a current list of road closures/hazards that we know about. Use extreme caution in the area and consider taking an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jXr2N8g2EV— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 12, 2017
FORSYTH COUNTY
As or 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, these are roads closed for downed trees and power lines.
- Picklesimer Rd. at Burruss Mill Rd.
- 7600 block of Fox Hat Ln.
- 700 block of Dahlonega St.
- 1400 block of Willow Park Way
- Pittman Rd. at Pittman Rd.
- 1700 block of Jackson Ct.
- 2100 block of Sunrise Cir.
- 9000 block of Bethel Rd., traffic diverted through Ridgeview Baptist Church parking lot
- Mathis Airport Rd.
COBB COUNTY
CLAYTON COUNTY
