LIST | Major roads closed after trees fall

Irma blew through the metro area as a tropical storm leaving behind a trail of destruction and killing at least two people.

Heavy rain and wind took down numerous trees that fell on houses, cars and power lines. This morning, thousands of people are waking up without power.

Many schools are closed for Tuesday and as some return to work, many familiar roads are closed because of downed trees.

*We will update this list as more information becomes available.

DEKALB COUNTY

As of 6:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, 31 roads have been blocked or compromised.

Brookhaven





FULTON COUNTY

Sandy Springs - 10 major roads that roads. Click here for a full list.  Hammond @ Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

 Hammond Dr @ GA400 North ramp

 580 Hammond in/near Lorell Ter

 Northside Dr @ Garamond Rd

 Hammond Dr from 400 N to Concourse Pkwy

 7285 Northgreen Dr

 5510 Benton Woods

 Johnson Ferry @ Riverside Dr

 320 Landfall Rd

 5400 Roswell Rd

 Benton Woods Drive @ 5540 Windy Ridge Dr

 46 West Belle Isle

 Forrest Valley @ Highpoint

 173 Mystic Place

 125 Grantley Ct

 2215 Spalding Dr

 655 Fair Oaks Manner

 Mt Vernon @ Redborn

 5056 Greenpine Dr

 Spalding Cir

 6305 Long Island Dr

 6582 Cherry Tree Ln

 545 Forest Hills Dr

 Riverside Dr @ Riverside Pkwy

 S Trimble Rd @ Trimble Chase Ct

 5260 Mt Vernon Pkwy

 5164 Powers Ferry Rd

 8940 Huntcliff Dr

 Glenwood Dr @ Brackenwood Dr

 65 Maryeanna Rd

 6049 Heards Dr

 5152 Powers Ferry Rd

 Riverside Dr and Valley Rd

 6215 Riverside Dr

 1160 Windsor Pkwy

 Spalding Dr and Nesbit Ferry Rd

 7104 Duncourtney Dr

 Lake Forrest Dr near Chevaux Ct

 7764 Mt Vernon Rd

 Riverside Dr and Heards Ferry Rd

 Glenridge Dr & 285 EB (signal out)

 230 Burdett Dr

 65 River Park Dr

 5667 Colton Dr

 105 Bonnie Ln

 45 River Park Dr

Fairburn - Several roads closed due to downed trees and power lines Oakley Industrial Blvd at Fayetteville Rd W. Campbellton St. at Rivertown Rd. 6800 block of Virlyn B. Smith Rd. Hwy 92 near Valleybrook Dr. Johnson Rd. in front of Asbury Park subdivision Bay St. at Clay St. Gullatt Rd



GWINNETT COUNTY

This is a current list of road closures/hazards that we know about. Use extreme caution in the area and consider taking an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jXr2N8g2EV — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) September 12, 2017

FORSYTH COUNTY

As or 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, these are roads closed for downed trees and power lines.

Picklesimer Rd. at Burruss Mill Rd.

7600 block of Fox Hat Ln.

700 block of Dahlonega St.

1400 block of Willow Park Way

Pittman Rd. at Pittman Rd.

1700 block of Jackson Ct.

2100 block of Sunrise Cir.

9000 block of Bethel Rd., traffic diverted through Ridgeview Baptist Church parking lot

Mathis Airport Rd.

COBB COUNTY

CLAYTON COUNTY

