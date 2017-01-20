List of all the 2017 Presidential Inaugural Balls happening in D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump dances with wife Melania Trump at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Carr, Custom)

Want the scoop on what Inaugural Balls are happening and where? We've got a list for you:

Commander In Chief's Ball

January 20, 2017, Time TBA

Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Presidential Inaugural Gala Ball

January 20, 2017, Time TBA

Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Arkansas Inaugural Ball

January 19, 2017

Hosted by the Arkansas State Society

Eastern Inaugural Ball

January 20, 2017

Hosted at Union Station, Washington D.C.

Washingtonian Inaugural Ball

January 21,, 2017, 8pm-12am

Hosted by the Washingtonian

All general admission. Includes dinner, open bar, live music and dancing

Black Tie & Boot's Ball

January 19, 2017 7pm

Hosted by the Texas State Society of Washington, D.C.

South Carolina Inaugural Ball

January 19, 2017

Hosted by the South Carolina State Society

Mid-Atlantic Inaugural Ball

Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Salute to Heros Inaugural Ball

January 20th, 2017 5:30pm

Hosted by The American Legion & The Veterans Inaugural Committee

Garden State Inaugural Ball

January 19, 2017 7:30pm - 11:30pm

Hosted by the New Jersey State Society

Midwest Inaugural Ball

Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Bluegrass Ball

January 18, 2017

Hosted by The Kentucky Society of Washington

The Vetty's Inaugural Ball

January 20, 2017 7:30pm

Hosted by The Academy of United States Veterans

Western Inaugural Ball

Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Sister Cities International Inaugural Gala Ball

January 17, 2017 7:00pm - 11:00pm

Hosted by Sister Cities International

Neighborhood Inaugural Ball

Hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast

January 20, 2017 7:00am

Old Post Pavilion, Trump International Hotel

Illinois State Society Inaugural Ball

January 19, 2017

Marriott Marquis, Washington DC

Georgia State Society Inaugural Ball

January 19, 2017

National Museum of Women in the Arts

Includes food and drinks, live music and dancing

New York State Society Ball

January 19, 2017 7:00pm - 12:00am

The Fairmont Hotel, Washington DC

Includes hors d'oeuvres, open bar, food stations, and dancing

Tennessee State Society Ball

January 21, 2017

Madam Tussaud's Wax Museum

All American Inaugural Ball

January 19, 2017 8:00pm - 12:00am

Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill, Washington DC

Food served from 8pm-9:30pm, drinks served from 8pm-12am

Best of the West Inaugural Reception

January 21, 2017 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Old Ebbitt Grill, Washington DC

Includes open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres

Dardanella: The Great Gatsby Presidential Inaugural Ball

January 20, 2017 7;00pm - 1:00am

The Willard Intercontinental, Washington DC

The Latino Coalition Presidential Inauguration Event

January 18, 2017 7:00pm - 11:00pm

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

The Deplora-Ball

January 19, 2017 8:00pm - 12:00am

National Press Club, Washington DC

