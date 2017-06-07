Little girl, big voice winning hearts on 'America's Got Talent'

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. -- A little girl with a big voice is winning over hearts across with the country after a stunning performance on NBC's America's Got Talent.

Angelica Hale completely nailed Andra Day's "Rise Up" on the show, which aired Tuesday night.

Hale talked with 11Alive's Melissa Long about the performance on Wednesday.

"I think I think pretty good," Hale said. "I was so nervous when I got on there." (Watch the interview)

The 9-year-old from Johns Creek, Ga. has been singing since she was a toddler.

Back in 2013, Hale had a kidney transplant from her mother. 11Alive chronicled her journey:

Hale still makes regular trips to doctor, but has persevered and perfected her voice.

Follow Angelica Hale on Facebook, Twitter (@angelicahale) and her website, AngelicaHaleMusic.com, as she continues her journey on America's Got Talent.

