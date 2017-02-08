WXIA
Live | Dog owner in deadly attack appears in court

WXIA Breaking News

WXIA 11:21 AM. EST February 08, 2017

ATLANTA - Cameron Tucker appears in a Fulton County court for supplementary hearing.

He's accused of being the owner of dogs who attacked and killed a child who was on his way to school.

Watch live, here.




