Live | Dog owner in deadly attack appears in court

ATLANTA - Cameron Tucker appears in a Fulton County court for supplementary hearing.He's accused of being the owner of dogs who attacked and killed a child who was on his way to school.Watch live, here. (© 2017 WXIA)
