LIVE | Extended winter storm 2017 coverage

11Alive crews are spread around the North Georgia and metro Atlanta areas as the city wakes up to ice and others wake up to snow.

Watch extended coverage, here.

Snow is still falling in Blue Ridge, Ga. where 11Alive's Joe Henke has been all night.

So many of you are sharing your winter storm pictures with us. Take a look at these from viewers across the area.

Atlanta is waking up on ice. Roads and interstates are closed because of icy conditions. Georgia Department of Transportation crews are working to re-treat interstates as they become aware of ice.

Photos | Atlanta on ice