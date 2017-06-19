WXIA
Victim of congressional baseball practice shooting holds news conference

Barry Loudermilk gave a dramatic account of the chaos on the Virginia field earlier this week.

WXIA 2:47 PM. EDT June 19, 2017

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams met with members of the media on Monday, describing last week's shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

Williams was one of the victims when 66-year-old James Hodgkinson opened fire and shot five people, including Williams, U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise, two security officers and one congressional staffer.

Williams said one of his staffers was shot in the calf and used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Scalise was shot in the hip and both are being treated for their injuries. 

