Victim of congressional baseball practice shooting holds news conference

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: U.S. Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) gets ready to speak on Capital Hill on June 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images (Photo: Tasos Katopodis, 2017 Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams met with members of the media on Monday, describing last week's shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

Williams was one of the victims when 66-year-old James Hodgkinson opened fire and shot five people, including Williams, U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise, two security officers and one congressional staffer.

Williams said one of his staffers was shot in the calf and used his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. Scalise was shot in the hip and both are being treated for their injuries.

