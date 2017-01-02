HOA Secrets Exposed: How does your HOA spend the money collected?
Police investigate foul language and gang names spray painted on homes and cars
HEADLINES
Updated 8:52 PM. EDT
- Grid
- List
- Local
'Oh my God! You're stuck'. BMW stuck in wet concrete'Oh my God! You're stuck'. BMW stuck in wet concrete Witnesses were able to get Morris safely out, but her car was stuck. "And they're telling me this concrete is going to cure in about an hour."
- Local
- 19 hours ago
- Forecast
Tornado Watch NW Georgia until 9pmTornado Watch NW Georgia until 9pm Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Storm develop late northwest. Hot. High:88 Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms. Low: 72
- Forecast
- 1 hour ago
- News
Major film, series wrap at EUE/Screen Gems in AtlantaMajor film, series wrap at EUE/Screen Gems in Atlanta Bigger is better for many of the clients at EUE/Screen Gems Studios in Atlanta , Atlanta's first major film and tv studio complex.
- News
- 8 hours ago
- Local
'Hate Committee' members convicted to life without parole after following orders on killing spree'Hate Committee' members convicted to life without parole after following orders on killing spree The multiple life-without-parole sentences come after prosecutors say 22-year-old Joseph Broxton and 24-year-old Daniel Pena followed orders from gang "bosses" during two crime sprees that left three dead and three others injured.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- News
Robbery investigation leads to arrests in teen's New Year's Eve murderRobbery investigation leads to arrests in teen's New Year's Eve murder The high school senior was listening to music on New Year's Eve when she was shot and killed.
- News
- 3 hours ago
- News
Employees say they're forced to work amid bed bug infestationEmployees say they're forced to work amid bed bug infestation Employees at a DeKalb County company say they’re being forced to work in a bed bug-infested building - with some even having bite marks.
- News
- 17 hours ago
- Local
Police: Hit-and-run suspect tried to fix car in secretPolice: Hit-and-run suspect tried to fix car in secret Robert Huynh, 19, was arrested Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. at his home in McDonough.
- Local
- 15 hours ago
- Sports
Surprised Hawks grab John Collins No. 19 overall in NBA DraftSurprised Hawks grab John Collins No. 19 overall in NBA Draft
- Sports
- 12 hours ago
- Investigations
Here's why suing the police can be futileHere's why suing the police can be futile When police officers wrongly arrest and charge individuals, those charged have little recourse. Filing a lawsuit can prove futile because officers and their departments have special immunity.
- Investigations
- 1 day ago
- Local
Inmates who saved deputy's life react to social media responsesInmates who saved deputy's life react to social media responses The six inmates who helped save a deputy's life got a chance to read the wonderful comments and commendations they have been receiving from all over.
- Local
- 4 hours ago
- Local
Sheriff impersonates Lyft driver to catch murder suspectSheriff impersonates Lyft driver to catch murder suspect "She was operating a silver Chevrolet sedan. I drive a silver Chevrolet sedan. So, what we basically did was, we did a Tojan horse," Sheriff Babb said.
- Local
- 1 minute ago
- Olympics
USA runner attempts qualifying for World Championship while 5 months pregnantUSA runner attempts qualifying for World Championship while 5 months pregnant
- Olympics
-
Nation-World
Rep. Steve Scalise moved out of ICU
-
Nation-World
Thunderbird involved in incident at Ohio Air Show
-
News
Man pleads guilty to producing child porn at a daycare
-
Nation-World
How to delete yourself from the Internet
-
Nation-World
Trump signs VA bill to protect whistleblowers, expedite firing of…
-
News
81-year-old out for ‘coffee' leads police on pursuit
-
Nation-World
Officials: 35 killed in 3 bomb attacks in 2 Pakistani cities
-
Nation-World
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet intercept
-
Nation-World
Report: Obama ordered cyber 'implants' for Russian network in response…
-
Nation-World
How to delete yourself from the Internet
-
Nation-World
In crushing heat wave, Border Patrol ready to rescue migrants
-
Nation-World
Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating Donald Trump at Glastonbury
-
Nation-World
London police: Manslaughter charges being considered in Grenfell Tower fire
-
Nation-World
Trump proposes a law that's existed for 20 years
-
Nation-World
Qatar's neighbors issue steep list of demands to end crisis
-
Nation-World
North Korea denies torturing American detainee Otto Warmbier
-
Weird
2-year-old boy saved by stuffed cow, police say
-
Weird
Man convicted of deadly stabbing after SpongeBob dispute
-
Nation-World
Beware floating fire ant colonies in floodwaters, Alabama warns residents
-
Nation-World
Markelle Fultz top pick in NBA draft
-
Fayette Co. Sheriff describes "Trojan Horse" move
-
News
2 mins ago 3:53 p.m.
GBI splits reward money for escaped inmates
-
Nation-World
6 mins ago 3:49 p.m.
Rep. Steve Scalise moved out of ICU
-
Photos: Alysia Montano through the years
-
Atlanta-And-Company
15 mins ago 3:40 p.m.
Asian Caucasian 6/20/17
-
Nation-World
16 mins ago 3:39 p.m.
Thunderbird involved in incident at Ohio Air Show
-
Driving-Smart
32 mins ago 3:23 p.m.
Selling your car? Here's how to prep
-
-
News
45 mins ago 3:10 p.m.
LIVE | SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from KSC and landing
-
News
1 hour ago 2:51 p.m.
Man pleads guilty to producing child porn at a daycare
-
Atlanta-And-Company
1 hour ago 2:48 p.m.
Kevin Wanzer - World Records (6/23/2017)
-
Local
1 hour ago 2:47 p.m.
'K9s for Law' hopes to put more police dogs on patrol
-
Atlanta-And-Company
1 hour ago 2:45 p.m.
Nouveau Clinic (6/23/2017)
-
Atlanta-And-Company
1 hour ago 2:43 p.m.
Gwinnett Braves (6/23/2017)
-
'K9s for Law'
-
Local
1 hour ago 2:34 p.m.
Crews battle fire at Clayton metal business
-
Forecast
1 hour ago 2:28 p.m.
Tornado Watch NW Georgia until 9pm
-
Firefighters battle blaze at Forest Park recycling plant
-
News
1 hour ago 2:32 p.m.
Tornado Watch issued for several NW Georgia counties
-
Local
1 hour ago 2:52 p.m.
Wife wakes to find husband stabbed to death, 3 men demanding money
-
Asian Caucasion
-
This New Costco Hack Gets You into the Club Without Paying
-
Entertainment
2 hour ago 1:29 p.m.
Gorilla dances like no one's watching at Dallas Zoo
-
Atlanta-And-Company
2 hour ago 1:29 p.m.
Southern Charm's Hannah Pearson (6/23/17)
-
News
2 hour ago 1:26 p.m.
Marietta police officer passes away weeks after retirement
-
Weather
2 hour ago 1:26 p.m.
Tornado Watch