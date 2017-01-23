LIVE UPDATES: Couple on trial for allegedly locking son up for years

Share This Story

A Georgia couple accused of keeping their son locked in a room for almost two years are set to go on trial in Gwinnett County.

Recardo Wimbush, a former Georgia Tech football player, and his wife, Therian, are accused of cruelty to children and false imprisonment.

The couple is facing seven counts of cruelty to children and plan on representing themselves.

Jury selection begins Monday morning.

Photos | Therian Wimbush represents self at December motions hearing