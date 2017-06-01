LIVE | Watch launch of SpaceX rocket carrying supplies to the ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - JUNE 01: In this handout provided by tNASA, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard, is seen at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on June 1, 2017 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images) (Photo: Bill Ingalls/NASA, Custom)

UPDATE: The launch has been scrubbed due to lightning.

SpaceX tweeted about the decision about 20 minutes before expected lift off. They will re-try the launch on June 3.

Standing down due to lightning. Backup launch opportunity on Saturday, June 3 at 5:07 p.m. EDT or 21:07 UTC. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 1, 2017

-----------

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX is all set to launch a rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida on a re-supply mission to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard, will blast off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center just before 6 p.m.

The Dragon will carry almost 6,000 pounds of cargo to the International Space Station in support of the Expedition 52 and 53 crew members. It is also the first time this particular rocket has been reused to send supplies into space.

Watch the launch in the player above. Mobile viewers, click here to watch.

© 2017 WXIA-TV