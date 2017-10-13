Local couple wins wedding worth $350,000

The Hotel at Avalon surprised Spencer Franks and Nicole Garsh with confetti and champagne to announce they edged out about 50 other couples in the "Avalon Says I Do" contest, which started in August.
Nicole works in the breast cancer ward at Northside Hospital.
She met her fiancée Spencer, a pharmaceutical rep, two years ago when he was on a sales call.
They'll have guidance planning their wedding extravaganza from Suzanne Reinhard Events and Bold Catering & Design.
They set the wedding date for March 25, after The Hotel at Avalon's Grand Opening in January 2018.
The couple submitted a video of their romance to apply for the contest.
The Wilbert Group provided 11Alive with video of the surprise announcement for the couple.
