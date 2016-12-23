Local, federal agencies respond to so-called ISIL church hit list

A makeshift memorial at the reopened Breitscheidplatz Christmas market only a short distance from where a truck plowed into the market, killed 12 people and injured dozens in a terrorist attackin Berlin. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- After reports surfaced that the Islamic State was urging its followers to attack U.S. churches on a so-called hit list, the FBI and the Atlanta Police Department are responding.

On Thursday, messages posted in Arabic to the terror group's social media site surfaced calling for "bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year." Another post urged followers to attack churches, hotels, crowded coffee shops, streets, markets and public places according to reports by Vocativ.

The posts come just days after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack at a Berlin Christmas market, in which a Tunisian national rammed a truck into the crowd of shoppers gathered there.

On Friday, a spokesman with the FBI's Atlanta office said they were "aware" of the recent links urging the attacks, and said they were "tracking the matter while we investigate its credibility."

"We continue to work closely with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners should there be any potential threat to public safety," the statement continued. "The FBI asks members of the public to maintain awareness of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement."

The Atlanta Police Department echoed those sentiments and said while they weren't aware of any credible threats, they would be "working hand-in-hand with other local and federal agencies to assure the safety and security of everyone in Atlanta."

