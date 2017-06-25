Local police chief responds after arrest in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police chief says he looks forward to his day in court after a recent arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Georgia State Police Chief Joseph Spillane, confirmed to 11Alive his recent arrest while in Fayette County. Spillane said he was pulled over for failure to maintain lane in Fayette Square by a Fayette County police officer.

Spillane said he was arrested on suspicion of DUI but that he bonded out quickly and has retained a lawyer.

The local chief was hired into the position in late 2016, leaving his 28-year career with the Atlanta Police Department where he reached the position of deputy chief.

11Alive is working to gather details on the incident.

