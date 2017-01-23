LEGAL ANALYSIS: Wimbush couple represents themselves
A couple accused of abusing their son by locking him in a closet for almost two years will be representing themselves. Does that mean they'll cross-examine their own son? Former prosecutor Vinnie Politan breaks down legal ramifications.
WXIA 10:37 AM. EST January 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Death toll rises in south Georgia
-
Falcons fans go crazy after team wins NFC title
-
President Trump pledges to help Georgia after storms
-
President Trump greets crowd during inaugural parade
-
RAW: President Donald J. Trump's inauguration speech
-
President Trump attends inaugural balls
-
Storms kill at least 11 in south Georgia
-
Overnight severe weather
-
MVP favorites go head-to-head in NFC Championship
-
Quinn, Ryan and Blank speak after team wins NFC title
More Stories
-
Atlanta Falcons: Super Bowl bound!Jan 13, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
Massive tornado hits Albany, SW GeorgiaJan 22, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
Death toll continues to rise after Southern tornadoesJan 23, 2017, 5:10 a.m.