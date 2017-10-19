'What a freakin' mess.' Olens sworn in as KSU president as cheerleader fallout continues
Sam Olens was formally sworn-in as president of Kennesaw State University on Thursday, amidst controversy over the school's recent response to five cheerleaders who knelt before a recent football game during the national anthem.
WXIA 6:12 PM. EDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting…Oct 19, 2017, 8:24 a.m.
-
'What a freakin' mess.' Olens sworn in as KSU…Oct 19, 2017, 2:25 p.m.
-
Police searching for domestic dispute suspect;…Oct 19, 2017, 11:44 a.m.