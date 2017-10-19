'What a freakin' mess.' Olens sworn in as KSU president as cheerleader fallout continues

Sam Olens was formally sworn-in as president of Kennesaw State University on Thursday, amidst controversy over the school's recent response to five cheerleaders who knelt before a recent football game during the national anthem.

WXIA 6:12 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories