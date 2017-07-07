1 dead after shooting in Atlanta

11Alive SkyTracker is over the scene where investigators are working a deadly shooting. (Photo: WXIA)

ATLANTA -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Police are working the scene of the shooting in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive NW and West Lake Avenue SW.

At this time, officials are canvassing the area for any possible suspects and homicide detectives will be working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

No other information is available.

