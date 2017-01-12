JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. – Seven injuries have been reported in a three-vehicle accident nearby East Jackson Elementary School in Jackson County, Ga.
Preliminary reports from authorities at the scene are responding to one person ejected and two others entrapped in a vehicle at Hoods Mill Road and US 441/State Route 15.
Four are in serious condition and there are possible, but unconfirmed, fatalities.
A medical helicopter is en route. There is no estimated clear time for traffic.
