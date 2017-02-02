1 killed, 1 hurt, 1 missing in Allatoona speedboat crash

Allatoona Lake (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

ACWORTH, Ga. – The search for the remaining victim of a boating accident has been suspended until Friday morning, officials confirmed Thursday night.

One person was killed, one person hurt, and one remains missing in the wake of the collision of two speedboats on Allatoona Lake Thursday afternoon.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) expects to stay on the scene until 10 p.m. and Cherokee County rescue crews will return around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The crash happened nearby Little River Marina, off Bells Ferry Road, Jay Baker, spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department, said.

At least one man was recovered after being in the water for 45 minutes. He was transported to the hospital alert and breathing. Authorities later recovered the body of one man, while crews continued to search for one more person in the water.

Allatoona Lake, about 30 miles from Atlanta in Cherokee County, is on the Etowah River, a tributary of the Coosa River, according to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

The lake covers about 12,000 acres and has 270 miles of shoreline when it’s full and is surrounded by 25,000 acres of public land.

