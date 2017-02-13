10 and 11-year-old charged with damaging 18 townhomes

(FILE)

Two boys were charged with reckless conduct after investigators say 18 townhomes were damaged in a fire they started.

A spokesperson with Cherokee County Fire said the fire was set Friday evening. Within hours, smoke damage and burned yards totaled more than $100,000 of damage.

The 10- and 11-year-old boys were charged Friday night and released to the custody of their parents. Because of their age, their identities are not being released.

