10 children, 1 adult taken to hospital following school bus crash

Paulding fire rescue

DALLAS, Ga. – 11 passengers inside a school bus were taken to a nearby hospital after it crashed into a truck Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nathan Dean Boulevard and Merchants Drive in Dallas.

The children are being treated for minor injuries, while the adults are being treated for serious injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene to gather details.

