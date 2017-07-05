10-year-old boy shot at apartment in critical condition

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot early Thursday morning.

Atlanta Police were called to an apartment at 970 Confederate Ave SE just after midnight. An officer said there was a gathering amongst friends inside the apartment that included adults and children.

"At a certain point during the evening some additional individuals came to the apartment and a weapon was presented. It seems at this point after speaking to some of the witnesses it was accidental, but the people involved left the location. So, we actually do need them to come forward," Capt. Reginald Moorman said.

Police are calling the two individuals persons of interest and would like to get their side of the story.

The child's mother was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. The weapon has not been recovered.

