11-foot alligator killed after getting caught in dumped tire

It's a good example of why you should be careful where you throw your trash.

An 11-foot-9-inch alligator was found dead, Thursday, after it got trapped in an illegally-dumped tire.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the gator was found near the lake of Hamburg State Park in Mitchell, Georgia, about midway between Macon and Augusta.

"This is a prime example of why our Game Wardens take litter and dumping so seriously," the department wrote on its Facebook page.

In Georgia, it is illegal to leave litter or dump waste onto any public or private property, including highways, streets, alleys, parks, lawns, fields and forests, according to the the state's Department of Community Affairs. It's also illegal to leave litter or dump wast on any public or private waterways, including lakes, streams, rivers or coastal waters.

If anyone is caught littering, they could face misdemeanor charges and, if found guilty, could face up to a $1,000 fine. For a second conviction, the fine increases up to $25,000. Anyone caught dumping biomedical waste or commercial waste could face up to $25,000 in fines and two years in prison.

