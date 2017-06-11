11Alive honored with 31 Emmy wins

ATLANTA – 11Alive was awarded 31 wins, including for news excellence in the 2017 Southeastern Emmy ceremony, held Saturday night.

Here are some of the winners and their categories:

Specialty Assignment Report - News Feature Category: 26C It Haunts You Jeremy Campbell, Erin Gutierrez, Matt Livingston

News Feature Heart to Heart: Jaye Watson-Jon Samuels

Editor: News, Brendan Keefe

Writer, News: Jaye Watson

Business, Consumer: Rip Off: Painkillers stolen from mail, Brendan Keefe, Jeffrey Reid

Health/Science news feature: Jonathan Samuels, Jaye Watson

Interview/Discussion: Vinnie Politan, Ric Garni, Becky Kellogg, Duffie Dixon

Interactivity: Charlie Foxtrot

General Assignment Report, No Time Limit: Closet Killer: Three Clues Ignored by Police

Health Science, News Single Story: Medical Identity Theft

On Camera Talent, Reporter, Specialty Assignment: Brendan Keefe

Politics/Government Copyright: Georgia Legislature Sues Man for Publishing Law

Disorder in the Court: Sex Scandal Judge Goes After Agency That Caught Him

Public/Current/Community Affairs: Fairness for Veterans, Matthew Livingston, Erin Gutierrez, Blis Savidge, Lauren Rudeseal

Photographer - News No Time Limit: Jon Samuels

Sports - Interview/Discussion: Sports Extra Kimberly Smith, Thomas Goodhew

Investigative Report: Trigger: Who Shot The Officer's Wife? Brendan Keefe, Jeffery Reid, Jessica Noll

News Special: The Triangle Jeremy Campbell, Erin Gutierrez, Matt Livingston, Jeffery Reid, Lauren Rudeseal, Blis Savidge

Human Interest - News Single Story: There's Still Hope Matt Pearl

Promotion - Program - Single Spot: Charlie Foxtrot Jeremy Campbell, Matt Livingston, Erin Gutierrez, Blis Savidge

Human Interest - News Series: Profiles in Giving: The Community Service Awards Matt Pearl

Special Event Coverage – Edited: From Start to Finish Kristie Johnson, Thomas Goodhew, Danielle Anderson, Mike Navin

Continuing Coverage: Dying For Help: Fixing The Nation's Emergency Response System Brendan Keefe, Jeffery Reid

Human Interest - News Feature: Logan Goes to Disney Matt Pearl, Bill Liss

Feature News Report - Light Feature/Series: Pianos for Peace Jonathan Samuels, Jaye Watson

News Producer: Ric Garni

On-Camera Talent - Reporter - General Assignment: Brendan Keefe

Video Journalist: Matt Pearl

Journalistic Enterprise: Atticus, Jeremy Campbell, Erin Gutierrez, Lauren Rudeseal, Blis Savidge, Matt Livingston

News Excellence: 11Alive News, Jennifer Rigby

On-Camera Talent - Reporter Investigative: Brendan Keefe

