11Alive honored with 31 Emmy wins

ATLANTA – 11Alive was awarded 31 wins, including for news excellence in the 2017 Southeastern Emmy ceremony, held Saturday night.
Here are some of the winners and their categories:
- Specialty Assignment Report - News Feature Category: 26C It Haunts You Jeremy Campbell, Erin Gutierrez, Matt Livingston
- News Feature Heart to Heart: Jaye Watson-Jon Samuels
- Editor: News, Brendan Keefe
- Writer, News: Jaye Watson
- Business, Consumer: Rip Off: Painkillers stolen from mail, Brendan Keefe, Jeffrey Reid
- Health/Science news feature: Jonathan Samuels, Jaye Watson
- Interview/Discussion: Vinnie Politan, Ric Garni, Becky Kellogg, Duffie Dixon
- Interactivity: Charlie Foxtrot
- General Assignment Report, No Time Limit: Closet Killer: Three Clues Ignored by Police
- Health Science, News Single Story: Medical Identity Theft
- On Camera Talent, Reporter, Specialty Assignment: Brendan Keefe
- Politics/Government Copyright: Georgia Legislature Sues Man for Publishing Law
- Disorder in the Court: Sex Scandal Judge Goes After Agency That Caught Him
- Public/Current/Community Affairs: Fairness for Veterans, Matthew Livingston, Erin Gutierrez, Blis Savidge, Lauren Rudeseal
- Photographer - News No Time Limit: Jon Samuels
- Sports - Interview/Discussion: Sports Extra Kimberly Smith, Thomas Goodhew
- Investigative Report: Trigger: Who Shot The Officer's Wife? Brendan Keefe, Jeffery Reid, Jessica Noll
- News Special: The Triangle Jeremy Campbell, Erin Gutierrez, Matt Livingston, Jeffery Reid, Lauren Rudeseal, Blis Savidge
- Human Interest - News Single Story: There's Still Hope Matt Pearl
- Promotion - Program - Single Spot: Charlie Foxtrot Jeremy Campbell, Matt Livingston, Erin Gutierrez, Blis Savidge
- Human Interest - News Series: Profiles in Giving: The Community Service Awards Matt Pearl
- Special Event Coverage – Edited: From Start to Finish Kristie Johnson, Thomas Goodhew, Danielle Anderson, Mike Navin
- Continuing Coverage: Dying For Help: Fixing The Nation's Emergency Response System Brendan Keefe, Jeffery Reid
- Human Interest - News Feature: Logan Goes to Disney Matt Pearl, Bill Liss
- Feature News Report - Light Feature/Series: Pianos for Peace Jonathan Samuels, Jaye Watson
- News Producer: Ric Garni
- On-Camera Talent - Reporter - General Assignment: Brendan Keefe
- Video Journalist: Matt Pearl
- Journalistic Enterprise: Atticus, Jeremy Campbell, Erin Gutierrez, Lauren Rudeseal, Blis Savidge, Matt Livingston
- News Excellence: 11Alive News, Jennifer Rigby
- On-Camera Talent - Reporter Investigative: Brendan Keefe
© 2017 WXIA-TV
