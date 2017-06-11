WXIA
11Alive honored with 31 Emmy wins

WXIA 4:46 PM. EDT June 11, 2017

ATLANTA – 11Alive was awarded 31 wins, including for news excellence in the 2017 Southeastern Emmy ceremony, held Saturday night.

Here are some of the winners and their categories:

  • Specialty Assignment Report - News Feature Category: 26C It Haunts You  Jeremy Campbell, Erin Gutierrez, Matt Livingston
  • News Feature Heart to Heart: Jaye Watson-Jon Samuels
  • Editor: News, Brendan Keefe
  • Writer, News: Jaye Watson
  • Business, Consumer: Rip Off: Painkillers stolen from mail, Brendan Keefe, Jeffrey Reid
  • Health/Science news feature: Jonathan Samuels, Jaye Watson
  • Interview/Discussion: Vinnie Politan, Ric Garni, Becky Kellogg, Duffie Dixon
  • Interactivity: Charlie Foxtrot
  • General Assignment Report, No Time Limit: Closet Killer: Three Clues Ignored by Police
  • Health Science, News Single Story: Medical Identity Theft
  • On Camera Talent, Reporter, Specialty Assignment: Brendan Keefe
  • Politics/Government Copyright:  Georgia Legislature Sues Man for Publishing Law
  • Disorder in the Court: Sex Scandal Judge Goes After Agency That Caught Him
  • Public/Current/Community Affairs: Fairness for Veterans, Matthew Livingston, Erin Gutierrez, Blis Savidge, Lauren Rudeseal
  • Photographer - News No Time Limit: Jon Samuels
  • Sports - Interview/Discussion: Sports Extra  Kimberly Smith, Thomas Goodhew
  • Investigative Report: Trigger: Who Shot The Officer's Wife?  Brendan Keefe, Jeffery Reid, Jessica Noll
  • News Special: The Triangle  Jeremy Campbell, Erin Gutierrez, Matt Livingston, Jeffery Reid, Lauren Rudeseal, Blis Savidge
  • Human Interest - News Single Story: There's Still Hope  Matt Pearl 
  • Promotion - Program - Single Spot: Charlie Foxtrot  Jeremy Campbell, Matt Livingston, Erin Gutierrez, Blis Savidge
  • Human Interest - News Series: Profiles in Giving: The Community Service Awards  Matt Pearl  
  • Special Event Coverage – Edited: From Start to Finish  Kristie Johnson, Thomas Goodhew, Danielle Anderson, Mike Navin
  • Continuing Coverage: Dying For Help: Fixing The Nation's Emergency Response System  Brendan Keefe, Jeffery Reid  
  • Human Interest - News Feature: Logan Goes to Disney  Matt Pearl, Bill Liss
  • Feature News Report - Light Feature/Series: Pianos for Peace  Jonathan Samuels, Jaye Watson 
  • News Producer: Ric Garni
  • On-Camera Talent - Reporter - General Assignment: Brendan Keefe 
  • Video Journalist: Matt Pearl
  • Journalistic Enterprise: Atticus, Jeremy Campbell, Erin Gutierrez, Lauren Rudeseal, Blis Savidge, Matt Livingston
  • News Excellence: 11Alive News, Jennifer Rigby
  • On-Camera Talent - Reporter Investigative: Brendan Keefe

© 2017 WXIA-TV


